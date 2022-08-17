How To Post Your Instagram Reels On Facebook To Gain More Views Tips Tricks oi-Rohit Arora

TikTok is a stepping stone for short video content on social media. Its ban in markets such as India surprised content creators and opened the door for other social media platforms to cash in on the trending short-video format. Meta jumped at the chance, releasing Reels to compete with TikTok and other similar apps.

Until now, Instagram users could only create and share reels within the app. Now, Meta has released a new update that will allow creators to cross-post Instagram Reels to Facebook, which should help them reach a larger audience. Let's get into the specifics.

Cross-Posting Instagram Reels On Facebook Is Now Possible

A tweet from Instagram Chief confirms the news and talks about the feature that will allow cross-posting any reel video from Instagram to Facebook. Users will need to have a registered account on both platforms to make use of this new feature.

In a statement, Mosseri said, "We are launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find+ share more entertaining content." He further reveals the features including "Add Yours' Stickers", IG-to-FB Crossposting, and "FB Reels Insight".

If you are one of those social media content creators that wish to expand your reach on Instagram and Facebook simultaneously, this new feature will be beneficial for you. But how can you cross-post your Instagram Reel on Facebook? We've mentioned the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Instagram application on your phone or tablet.

Step 2: Start recording your reel.

Step 3: Tap on next when the reel is recorded.

Step 4: Now, you will see the Share on Facebook option. Tap on it.

Step 5: Select the correct Facebook account to which you want to share the Instagram Reel video.

Step 6: Click on share.

You can also set the option to automatically cross-post all your future Instagram Reels to Facebook. However, you will have to toggle this feature manually. Here's how you can do it.

Step 1: Launch the Instagram application again on your respective devices.

Step 2: Click on your profile.

Step 3: Tap on the More option (burger icon or three lines icon).

Step 4: Select Settings and then Account Centre.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen steps to add the account from which you want to cross-post and the account to which it will be posted.

Step 6: You will see the option to share the post automatically. Tap on it.

