How To Record Slow Motion Videos On Android Smartphones

Amidst all the third party slow motion video apps available on the Google Play Store, most don't work in real-time due to hardware limitations. Android provides its users with a lot more features compared to that of the other mobile operating system. Even on the platform, it has quite app availability.

The ability to record slow-motion videos is another significant feature of Android. It is mostly there in all the modern smartphones that are coming out these days. This feature basically allows the users so as to slow down a particular part of the video. But only the flagship smartphones have the ability to record the slow-motion videos. A low or mid-end smartphone might not have the slow-motion video recording feature.

How to record slow-motion videos?

The slow-motion Video FX Android app is the best to enable slow-motion video. First, download and install the Slow Motion Video FX app. It requires 40 MB of storage space.

Step 1: Download and install the app - Slow Motion Video FC on your smartphone.

Step 2: After installing it, open the screen.

Step 3: Then tap on Slow Motion FX, choose from the Choose movie or record movie.

Step 4: Open the camera and then browse the video.

Step 5: Choose the starting and end frame.

Step 6: To set the frame to adjust the slider at the bottom.

Step 7: After that, tap on start and then select the filter, speed and music file.

Step 8: You can do everything according to your needs.

Step 9: Then tap on Start processing and wait till the process gets completed. After this step, you can get the edited video and also speed up the videos with Slow Motion FX.

