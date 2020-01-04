How To Recover Deleted Administrator Account In Windows 10 Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

There are two types of user accounts in Windows 10; the Guest user and administrator account. It is always better to use your user account with a standard user account but at times you might accidentally end up deleting the Administrator account. If that happens by chance, how can you recover the deleted administrator account, as to create a standard user account and to create a new admin can be done by the admin account itself.

The built-in administrator account: Microsoft has a built-in administrator account in Windows. You cannot delete it but can search for it and then open the command prompt which has all the admin rights. You can select run in the search results or can even right-click on it and give a command to activate the built-in administrator account. It will help you to turn the existing standard account and replace the user name so as to put the current user name. You can then create your new user account with the help of the administrator rights and can even turn off the built-in administrator account.

If you can't run the Command Prompt, Go to the Start menu and click on it, click on the Shift key and then Restart it. It will help you to boot it to Windows 10 Recovery Environment. Then select Troubleshoot and go to Advanced options and click on command prompt. You should turn off the built-in admin account.

The local security policy: Go to the start menu and search for the local security policy. When the command prompt does not work, make sure that the administrator account status is already enabled. In case it is not enabled, you can double click on it so as to open it. Then check the security setting and enable it.

The hack of Registry: Before trying this thing, you should first ensure that you have backed up everything on your external hard drive. You should reboot your computer into the Recovery environment of windows 10. When you again open the Command prompt you should enter Regedit. The registry editor can be opened with it and then you can double click. You can select the File menu and then the load Hive and rename it. Open the file after selecting the File name. Then navigate it below the folder structure. Click on the FDWord file to open it. Reboot your computer and create a new user with completely new admin rights.

Reset the Computer: After taking all the back up, and being on the safer side, you can easily reset your computer. The Advanced Start-Up options can be entered by pressing on to Windows Key+ 1. Open the settings then and Click on update and security in it and reset it in the Recovery tab. Remove everything from there and then change the settings in such a way to wipe off only the C drive. The on-screen instructions should be followed and then reset the computer but only make sure that it is perfectly connected to a source of power.

