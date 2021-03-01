How To Register And Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Covid-19 also known as the novel coronavirus has become a major health concern ever since its outbreak. Due to this virus outbreak, the entire world came to a halt and a lockdown situation was called to keep the masses safe. The Indian government also took several measures to limit the spread of the virus across the country.

Across the several measures taken by the Indian government was the introduction of the Arogya Setu app. This app was designed specifically for the COVID-19 statistics such as the number of cases and nearby infected person etc. After almost a year, the vaccination for COVID-19 has been announced in the country.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination was administered to the frontline health workers back in January. The second phase of the inoculation drive is confirmed to begin on March 1. On the same day, the registrations for the vaccination programme will also begin. You need to complete the registration on the Co-WIN app.

The Co-WIN app and the online portal will serve as the dashboard for the COVID-19 vaccination details. It will allow the frontline health workers, selected beneficiaries, and citizens not just register but also download vaccination certificate. The same can be done via the Arogya Setu app as well. This article is a step-by-step guide on how to download the COVID-19 vaccination certificate on smartphones.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Via CoWIN APP And Website?

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or App Store on iOS devices to download the CoWIN app. You can also visit the CoWIN official website online to download the certificate.

Step 2: Make sure you have completed the registration before you continue with the download processor. You need to enter an active mobile number to receive an OTP for registration and upload identity proof documents such as an Adhar card.

Step 3: You need to schedule the appointment for the vaccination. If you already are done with the inoculation then simply use the 14-digit reference ID provided during the vaccination to download the vaccination certificate.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Via Argya Setu App?

Step 1: Open the Arogya Setu app on your respective smartphones. Make sure you have switched on the Bluetooth.

Step 2: From the app's homepage, go to the CoWIN vaccination option.

Step 3: You need to the click on the 'proceed' tab below the "Vaccination certificate"' option.

Step 4: Now, enter the 14-digit reference ID which you must have been given at the vaccination centre.

Step 5: Select the 'Get Certificate' option to download the COVID-19 certificate on your smartphones.

