How To Remove In-App Browser On Google, Gmail

There are various in-app browsers that are used by many in Android smartphones. They are a lot different from regular web browsers. The in-app browsers are also used for opening the web links. It is a thing as it saves a lot of time and effort. A web browser is not required to minimise it. Privacy and security are a problem in this as it is not that secured and the passwords can also be easily traced in this. But if these two things are very important for you, the in-app browser should be disabled by you. You can disable it in google app and Gmail.

Disabling the in-app browser in the Google App: It is an easy process that will be an easy process to access properly. The following steps should be followed to disable the in-app browser.

Step 1: Open the Google App on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the More button and then tap the settings.

Step 3: Go to the General Tab. Then scroll down. You can find Manage Pending Searches Section.

Step 4: Click on the option of Open web Pages in the app.

By following the above steps you can disable the in-app browser.

Disabling in-app browser in Gmail: Disabling the in-app browser can be done in an easy manner by following the steps. It is mainly for the Gmail app for android.

Step 1: On your Android smartphone, open the Gmail app and click on the menu button.

Step 2: Go to Settings and then click on General Settings.

Step 3: Scroll downwards. There you will find the option Open web links in Gmail.

By following the steps, you can open the web links by chrome other than that of the in-app browser. These are helpful for both the Gmail and the Google app.

