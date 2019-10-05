Just In
How To Remove Stock Apps In Android Without Rooting
If you are using an Android phone, you would have noticed certain stock apps which comes pre-installed. It is well known that pre-installed bloatware or apps are useless. It slows down the performance of the phone and also uses a lot of memory. It is not possible to remove bloatware unless and until you own a rooted device. Let us discuss simple and best methods which can be used in removing stock application without rooting the Android.
Method 1: Using the Android Settings:
Step 1: Go to Settings
Step 2: Select Applications
Step 3: Next, tap Application Manager
Step 4: Certain applications will have not have the option ‘Uninstall'. So, you have to press Force Stop and later tap Disable.
Now, you have completely removed the stock application. You can repeat the same procedure for all the stock applications you wish to remove in your Android device. If you find that the app has not been installed fully, you can try the next method.
Method 2: Using Debloater:
Step 1: In this method, you have to permit developer option. It can be enabled by entering into Settings, tap About Phone, tap Build Number. You have to tap Build Number for about 7 to 10 times and thus the developer option would get activated.
Step 2: After enabling, you could view developer option under the Settings screen. You have to tap and scroll down, look for USB Debugging and enable this.
Step 3: Search for Debloater tool in the Windows PC, download and install the application. It remains helpful in removing the system application from the device. Connect the Android Phone using the USB cable to your laptop or PC. Wait for your system to find out the device. Once it discovers, the debloater software would show a warning message.
Step 4: Next, click Read Phone Packages that is situated on the top left side. It will start to read the entire applications on your phone.
Step 5: Now, you can see the entire list of applications which has been detected as not blocked and blocked.
Step 6: Select the applications you wish to remove from your phone and you have to select the Apply button. This way, all the apps you have selected will be removed from the device.
If you want, you can undo by unselecting them. It is how you have to remove apps from the device and free your phone storage.
Method 3: Using ADB
Step 1: First, you should download and install the application App Selector on the Android phone.
Step 2: Next, you need to install this on your computer - Android Debug Bridge.
Step 3: Search for App inspection app present on your Android device. Tap the App List.
Step 4: Choose and tap the app you wish to uninstall. Note the app path.
Step 5: Now, you need to connect your android device to your desktop or laptop and tap ‘ Transfer Files' way.
Step 6: Next, enter the below command after opening the Command Prompt.
adb devices
Step 7: After entering, you have to type adb shell so as to go into the shell mode.
Step 8: If you want to uninstall the app, you need to type the below command in Command Prompt.
pm uninstall -k --user 0
Remember to replace the name of package with the application path you have selected in step 4. After this, you can see a success message displayed on the command prompt.
