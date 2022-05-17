Just In
How To Reset Alexa On Your Amazon Echo Smart Speaker
Are you looking forward to upgrading your Amazon Echo smart speaker or trying to fix the device that is unresponsive? Be it any reason, you need to first carry out a factory reset of your Alexa-powered device. Though you know that this is the option, you might be clueless about how to proceed with the same. In that case, you need to know that it is a straightforward procedure.
The original Echo smart speaker that went official in 2014 has only a couple of buttons while the future generation models have four buttons. Making this more complicated for some users, the Echo Dot, Studio and Flex speakers feature a display.
Having said that, here we have listed how to reset Alexa on your Echo smart speaker of each generation.
First-Gen Amazon Echo
In the first-gen Amazon Echo smart speaker and Echo Dot, you can locate the reset button at the bottom of the device. To reset, you need to use the end of a paper clip and press and hold the button for 5 seconds. You will see the light ring on the device turn orange and spin. Thks indicates a proper reset.
Second-Gen Amazo/n Echo
The second-gen Echo speaker misses out on a dedicated reset button. You just need to hold down the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons simultaneously until the light ring turns orange. The process might take 20 seconds and it will turn on and off with a spinning orange light to show that it has been reset.
Third-Gen Amazon Echo
In the third-gen Amazon Echo smart speaker, the process is quite simple as you just have to push the Action button with the dot in the center. You need to press and hold it for 25 seconds or until the light ring blinks with a spinning orange light to indicate that the reset is successful.
Amazon Echo Studio
Similar to the second-gen Echo smart speaker, you have to hold down the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for 20 seconds. Now, the light ring will blink orange and it will turn on and off to show the reset is complete.
Amazon Echo Flex
The Echo Flex features a couple of buttons without any dedicated reset button. To do a factory reset, you need to press and hold the Action button for 20seconds until the light blinks orange and then it turns off and on.
Amazon Echo Show
All the iterations of the Echo Show can be reset via the settings menus. It is the simplest way to reset these devices by just holding down both the Mute and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for about 15 seconds until the Amazon logo is displayed on the screen.
