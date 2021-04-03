How To Reset Your Apple ID Password Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It could be really annoying to get locked out of your account when you are trying to download any new app or carry out some other task. Passwords are meant to protect privacy but if you get locked, then it will be a pain. Especially, if you are an Apple user, then you will know how annoying it could be.

However, Apple offers an option to reset your Apple ID password in many ways so that you can reset it and carry on with your task easily. Having said that, we at Gizbot show you the easy ways to reset your password quickly and easily.

How To Reset Apple ID Password From Account Page

Firstly, let's see the steps to reset the Apple ID password from the account page.

Step 1: Go to appleid.apple.com and click on Forgot Apple ID or password at the center of the page. Do keep in mind that your password can automatically pre-fill the sign-in screen from a drop-down menu. Especially, in case, you check the Remember Me box, then you can look for it first and see how it functions.

Step 2: You will be redirected to a page where you need to key in your Apple ID, which will predominantly be your primary email address you set for your Apple account. Then, you will be taken to a new page where you should enter your name as well as email address associated with the account. Now, click on Continue and click on the option, 'I need to reset my password'.

Note that if you have set up two-factor authentication, then you will be asked to confirm your phone number to authenticate.

Step 3: Now, you will be able to choose how to reset your password, either by email or by answering the security questions. Choose the option depending on your preference.

Step 4: In the email method, you will be prompted to send instructions to the primary email address that you provided. You can also choose to have a secondary email id. If you can't see the email, check in your Spam, Junk, and Trash folders or follow the steps again. If you opt for the security questions option, you need to confirm your birthday and answer specific questions to create a new password.

How To Reset Password Via Account Recovery

If you want to reset password using Account Recovery, then you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: While completing the steps from iForgot or iOS, you will see the option to Request Account Recovery. Choose it.

Step 2: Key in a phone number that Apple can reach you at when you access the account. The company will send a verification code to confirm the phone number. Key in the code to verify your personal information. Apple will send a confirmation on your account recovery request by call or text.

Step 3: After waiting for a bit, Apple will call or text you when your account is ready.

Step 4: Go to iforgot.apple.com. Type your Apple ID and phone number used during the previous steps.

Step 5: You will get another call or text with a specific Account Recovery code. Go to the iForgot website and key in the code.

Step 6: Select Continue to finish resetting your password.

That's it! Your Apple ID password will be reset.

