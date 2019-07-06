How To Resolve 'Incoming Call Not Showing On Display' On Your Android Device? Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Smartphones are used for a number of things, like browsing the internet, chatting, taking pictures and other things and hardly use it for calling these days. Sometimes the screen does not even wake up when it receives an incoming call. If that happens, one has to open the notification panel, to check or take the calls.

Restart your phone

Restarting your phone is the first and the most simple solution as in most of the cases, the problem is solved this way.

Notifications should be enabled for incoming calls

By default, the notifications are always enabled for the incoming calls. Although you yourself can not change the settings, an update might sometime change it. To change the settings you can do the following:

Step 1: Open Settings. Go to Application Manager.

Step 2: Default Phone App. Click on Notifications and App Notifications.

Step 3: Click on Incoming Calls. Enable Default notification. Click on behavior. Show silently and minimize. Turn it to Make Sound and Pop Up on screen.

Step 4: Reset the Setting

Clearing Cache and Data

Clearing Cache on the phone app is an easy solution. It won’t delete your data, but even if clearing Cache does not help, you can surely try by deleting your data. It will Reset your entire Phone app Settings.

Step 1: Go to Settings and open Application Manager.

Step 2: Click on the Phone App. Then click on Storage.

Step 3: Click on Clear Cache. Restart the device. If the problem persists, Click on Clear data or Storage.

Resetting the App Preferences

Resetting the App Preferences won’t delete any data. Notifications and permissions can be reset to default.

Step 1: Open Settings, Click on Application Manager.

Step 2: Go to All Apps, Tap on the three dot icon. Reset the App Preferences.

Granting all the Necessary permissions

Permission is necessary to display all the content that is seen over all the apps. Without permission, the functioning of the app may be hampered. If it’s so, no calls can be seen onscreen.

Step 1: Open Settings, Click on Applications Manager.

Step 2: Click on Advanced followed by access to the Special App.

Step 3: Click on 'Display over the other Apps’

Step 4: Turn on 'Allow Display over Other Apps’

Check the DND or the Do Not Disturb Mode

It is not the same as the silent mode. It blocks the interruptions that you might be facing in the visual notification or in the notification panel. No sound or pop up notification is there.

Step 1: Open Settings and then click on Sound.

Step 2: Click on Do Not Disturb. Turn it off.

Step 3: Go to Notifications. Check and select, ' No visuals or Sound From Notifications’. Click on ' No Sound from Notifications’. Notification pop up ads will be there but without any sound.

Although the DND mode can sometimes automatically be set so it’s better to check it if it poses any form of issues.

