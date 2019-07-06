How To Resolve 'MIUI Lock Screen Notifications Not Working' Issue

Update OS and Apps

Checking your system to make sure there are no pending updates is the first thing that you need to do. If the issue is related to the OS, there might be a patch that has been released. You can check this by accessing Settings, tapping on About Phone and then choosing System Update. Your phone will now check for updates and will inform you if there is one.

If the problem isn't with the OS, you will need to check on the apps next. Update all the apps that need to be by visiting the Play Store. Open Play Store and tap on the menu available at the side and choose My apps & games. Tap on the option called ‘Update All' to get started and make sure that you are connected to your Wi-Fi in order to avoid any unnecessary data charges. Check to see if you receive notifications on the lock screen now.

Reboot

If you're done with the all of the updates to the OS and the apps, the best thing to do next is reboot your smartphone. This should solve the issues that you're facing.

Notification Settings

MIUI also has an option that allows users to choose whether they want to receive notifications or not when the phone is locked. After you open Settings, scroll a little and you will be able to find the Notification and Status Bar. You will find an option called ‘Show on Lock screen' here. Make sure that ‘Show on lock screen' and ‘Show notification icons' have been enabled here.

App-specific notification

If you have been receiving notifications for only some apps while you don't get notifications for the rest, you need to tweak app-specific notifications. Go back to Notification & status and tap on App notifications. You will be able to see a list of the apps that you have installed on your Android mobile.

System Settings

In an attempt to protect notifications from prying eyes, MIUI has another feature inside System Settings which allows you to choose how you want to receive notifications. Open Settings and then tap on Lock screen & password. Tap on Advanced Settings here. Select the Lock Screen. You get to decide whether you want to receive notifications here.

Battery Settings and MIUI optimizations

Open Settings and go to Battery & Performance here. Tap on Battery Optimization here. Tap on the gear icon at the upper-right corner of the screen. Make sure that ‘Turn off mobile data when the device is locked' is set to Never. Make sure that ‘Clear Cache when the device is locked' is also set to Never.

Go back and select Choose apps now. Choose the app that you aren't receiving notifications for on your lock screen. If Battery Saver doesn't do the trick, selecting No Restrictions should resolve any conflicts.

Autostart

Some apps don't start automatically when your phone has been rebooted because they don't have the necessary permission. If an app is not displaying notifications on the lock screen, go to Settings, click on Manage apps and choose an app. Toggle Autostart and check again if you receive notifications on the lock screen.