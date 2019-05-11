How to save Whatsapp Status without capturing screenshots Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan Do not misuse this feature

The WhatsApp status was a welcome feature for many. From links to videos, question chains, memes and posts from holiday destinations, the feature has come in handy for a lot of people. One of the options that aren’t present in the app that many users find lacking is an easy option that allows you to save the WhatsApp statuses of users.

While capturing screenshots of statuses is an available option, a user will have to crop out the usernames and notification bars. The steps you need to follow in order to save WhatsApp status without taking screenshots are listed below:

1) Status Saver for WhatsApp

a) Download and Install the app named Status Saver. The app can be found on the Play Store or on the Internet.

b) Go to the status page of your WhatsApp, tap on the name of the contact for which you wish to save the status. View the status and then follow the steps below to learn how to save the status.

c) Open the Status Saver app, the app will scan and display the statuses and you will be given the option of choosing between a photo or video, you will need to select the respective media type that you need to download. If the file that you wish to download is a photo, you will need to choose that and the other if the file you need is a video.

d) You will be able to view the statuses that you previously saw on a list over here. Go to the status that you wish to save and tap on the button that says Download right next to it. The status will start to get downloaded and it will be saved in your device storage.

2) Download the WhatsApp Status without third-party apps

WhatsApp actually downloads the statuses that we view. This is not something that many are aware of. You actually do not need any third-party apps to save someone else’s status. You only need to go browse through your file manager till you find the files that you need.

a) The first thing that you need to do is to open the file manager of your Android smartphone.

b) Then access the Internal Storage of your phone and then find Settings and click on it.

c) Under this menu, enable the option called 'Show Hidden Files.’

d) Now access the internal storage and search for the WhatsApp folder.

e) Under the folder named WhatsApp, find the folder named 'Media.’

f) Inside this folder, you will be able to find a file named '.Statuses.’

g) All the statuses you have viewed can be found here.

h) Copy the image or media that you require to another location and you’re good to go.

Keep in mind that only the statuses that haven’t disappeared yet can be found here. So, if you do find a status that you wish to keep, the smart thing to do would be to get your hands on it before it disappears.