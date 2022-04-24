How To See Your Friends' Location On Snapchat; Step-By-Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Snapchat has become one of the popular social media platforms. It has gained lots of users by bringing one after another latest features. Most Snap users are aware of 'Snap Map' which was introduced back in 2017. Snap Map allows you to check your friends' locations.

However, you cannot check everyone's location using Snap Map. In this story, we've explained everything about the Snap Map and how can you check someone's location on Snapchat.

Snap Map

Along with your location, Snap Map also shows you what your friend is doing like walking or driving. For that, your friends have their Bitmoji account linked, then you can check what they are doing. As mentioned above, you cannot check all of your friend's locations. Snapchat has four options namely - Ghost Mode, My Friends, My Friends Except, and Only These Friends.

When 'Ghost Mode' is enabled, your friends can't see your location, while the 'My Friends' mode allows your friends to see your location, and the 'My Friends Except' mode allows you to hide specific people. Lastly, the 'Only These Friends' mode lets you choose which friends will be able to see your location. Now, check how to see someone's location on Snapchat.

How To See Someone's Location On Snapchat

Step 1: Open your Snapchat and tap on the location icon placed on the left side.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'friends' option and you can see your friend's name or also search for someone from the search bar.

Step 3: Then click on the Bitmoji of your friend, then you can see their location and what they are doing.

Additionally, if you don't know how to enable the location, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Snapchat and click on your profile.

Step 2: Now, go to the setting placed at the top right corner.

Step 3: Then swipe down and you can find the 'See My Location' option under the 'WHO CAN' section.

Step 4: Tap on that and you can on or off your location from there.

