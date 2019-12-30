ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to Send Google Forms Responses to Multiple Email Addresses

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Google Forms is the best when it comes to online data collection. Using a Google account, you can create forms, surveys, RSVP and manage the responses. Whenever you response to the Google Form, Google will send a notification to your Google email account. You are required to add a third-party 'Add-On' for sending Google forms responses to multiple email addresses. To install an add-on, you need to follow some of the steps given below.

    How to Send Google Forms Responses to Multiple Email Addresses

     

    How to Install the Add-On

    Step 1: Log in to the Google form which you want to send to multiple email addresses.

    Step 2: Press on the three-dotted menu icon which is at the right-top corner of the screen.

    Step 3: Click on the Add-ons, you will get a G Suite Marketplace. Install an add-on 'Email Notification for Google Forms' and customize to spice up the Google forms.

    Step 4: A new tab gets open in your browser. Now you can log in to your Google account.

    Step 5: Now grant access to the add-on 'Email Notification for Forms'. A pop-up window displays the add-on is successfully installed.

    How to Set up and Use the Add-On

    Step 1: On the newly created page, click on the Add-On icon.

    Step 2: Select the 'Email Notification for Google Forms' option.

    Step 3: A new pop-up window appears, click on the 'Create Email Notification' option.

    Step 4: At the right-button another window pop-up, you can create a rule name, add some rules and customize and enter all the email addresses.

    Step 5: After you input all the email addresses, click on the Save rule icon.

    Step 6: A notification is sent to your Google account informing about the form rule being created. Now, you can share this form with all your respondents.

    How to manage form responses with multiple respondents

     

    If you want to add, modify or delete an email address, follow the below steps.

    Step 1: Open the form which you want to edit on the Google forms.

    Step 2: Press on the Add-On button, tap on the 'Email Notification for Google Forms' option.

    Step3: Click on the 'Manage form Settings' and add, modify or remove the email addresses from the response settings.

    Using Google forms helps you to share the responses of an event, RSVP, and survey with multiple respondents. It is also efficient to keep everybody in the loop about the latest updates on a form.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue