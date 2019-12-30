How to Send Google Forms Responses to Multiple Email Addresses Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Google Forms is the best when it comes to online data collection. Using a Google account, you can create forms, surveys, RSVP and manage the responses. Whenever you response to the Google Form, Google will send a notification to your Google email account. You are required to add a third-party 'Add-On' for sending Google forms responses to multiple email addresses. To install an add-on, you need to follow some of the steps given below.

How to Install the Add-On

Step 1: Log in to the Google form which you want to send to multiple email addresses.

Step 2: Press on the three-dotted menu icon which is at the right-top corner of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the Add-ons, you will get a G Suite Marketplace. Install an add-on 'Email Notification for Google Forms' and customize to spice up the Google forms.

Step 4: A new tab gets open in your browser. Now you can log in to your Google account.

Step 5: Now grant access to the add-on 'Email Notification for Forms'. A pop-up window displays the add-on is successfully installed.

How to Set up and Use the Add-On

Step 1: On the newly created page, click on the Add-On icon.

Step 2: Select the 'Email Notification for Google Forms' option.

Step 3: A new pop-up window appears, click on the 'Create Email Notification' option.

Step 4: At the right-button another window pop-up, you can create a rule name, add some rules and customize and enter all the email addresses.

Step 5: After you input all the email addresses, click on the Save rule icon.

Step 6: A notification is sent to your Google account informing about the form rule being created. Now, you can share this form with all your respondents.

How to manage form responses with multiple respondents

If you want to add, modify or delete an email address, follow the below steps.

Step 1: Open the form which you want to edit on the Google forms.

Step 2: Press on the Add-On button, tap on the 'Email Notification for Google Forms' option.

Step3: Click on the 'Manage form Settings' and add, modify or remove the email addresses from the response settings.

Using Google forms helps you to share the responses of an event, RSVP, and survey with multiple respondents. It is also efficient to keep everybody in the loop about the latest updates on a form.

