International Yoga Day 2021: Here’s How To Send WhatsApp Stickers On Android Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Today, June 21, marks the celebration of International Yoga Day. Several organizations and the government of India urge people to start practicing Yoga regularly for good health. Given that we are still hit by the pandemic and there seem to be no relaxations for the next couple of months at least, the theme remains the same as last year, Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.

Having said that, we need to continue maintaining social distance this International Yoga Day. So, you can wish your family and friends by sending WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the day. Already, WhatsApp has a few sticker packs for users and here's how to send International Yoga Day stickers.

How To Send International Yoga Day WhatsApp Stickers

Like any other occasion, WhatsApp has Yoga Day stickers and here we detail how you can get to know how to download and send it to your loved ones. Do keep in mind that you can send WhatsApp stickers only on the Android version of the app. iOS users cannot send stickers that they receive from other users but cannot download and send their favorite stickers. This is because, the Apple App Store doesn't allow many third-party sticker apps for integration.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and click on any chat window.

Step 2: Next, click on the emoji button, and select the option to 'get more stickers'.

Step 3: WhatsApp will redirect you to Google Play Store, where you can search for International Yoga Day stickers pack.

Step 4: Once you make your choice, click on the '+' and the sticker pack will be downloaded; A pop-up option asks if you wish to add it to WhatsApp, click yes here.

Step 5: Once the International Yoga Day sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, you can share it with your contacts by clicking on the emoji sign.

Follow these steps to download your favorite yoga-related WhatsApp stickers and share them with your loved ones indulged in yoga. Do check out the multiple sticker packs available and get your favorite ones from the collection.

Best Mobiles in India