How to send messages to a blocked WhatsApp contact Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu Blocked by a friend on WhatsApp and want to message him/her? Just follow these workarounds to get yourself unblocked

WhatsApp is the most common and preferred means of communication in today's world. It has replaced standard text messages such as SMS with a fast and instant means of messaging with added features like multimedia, video and audio messages, stickers, and support for documents such as Word, PDF, and much more.

The world's most popular messenger has even replaced phone calls with the WhatsApp calling feature. Not only do you have the option of putting a Display Picture, or DP as it is called, and post statuses every now and then, but you also have the option of blocking those unwanted or irritating contacts in your WhatsApp.

The Block feature allows you to get rid of unnecessary and unwanted messages. And the best part is that it doesn't let the other person know that they have been blocked. WhatsApp never notifies the other person about such actions. However, there are a few indications by which you can know if you have been blocked.

How do you know if you've been blocked?

You know you have been blocked by a contact if you notice the following:

• You cannot see the last seen or online status of the person who has blocked you (nor can they see yours).

• The blocker's DP will not show up.

• You cannot call the blocker on WhatsApp and vice-versa.

• The messages sent to that person will show only one grey check mark. Two check marks indicate that the message has been delivered and read.

So, these are the few indications of a blocked person. However, if you have been blocked by someone and you want to send them a message or want to get unblocked, there are a few workarounds for that, too.

To unblock yourself simply follow the following steps.

• Create a group in WhatsApp using a different number and add your blocker's number in the group.

• Alternatively, you can request a friend to create a new group and ask them to add your number and your blocker's number in the group. This way, you can send a message on the group and even the person who has blocked you will be able to see it.

If the above tricks don't seem to work, follow the below steps:

1. Go to WhatsApp, click Settings and open the Account option.

2. Select Delete My Account.

3. Uninstall your WhatsApp.

4. Restart your phone.

5. Re-install WhatsApp from Google Play Store.

6. Follow the procedures like entering your mobile number, entering the OTP etc, but don't try to restore any backups.

7. Your number is now unblocked and you can start messaging everyone, even the blocker who had blocked you.

How does it work?

When you delete your WhatsApp account and re-install it again, you can start using WhatsApp messages from the start. There's just one disadvantage, you will be removed from WhatsApp groups and you will have to request the group admins to add you back in.

Since we completely focus our life wholly on social media, it surely feels demoralizing when someone blocks or ignores you. Take life easy and try the above methods to get unblocked.