How To Set Custom Notification Rules For Different Android Apps

Today Android has become the most popularly used mobile operating system than any other operating system. Android offers tons of special features and customization options. On average, 15-20 applications are installed by Android users on their smartphones. The major issue with the installed apps is that they send lots of notifications.

Sometimes, we receive spammed messages and the device indicates lag. The updated version of Android provides the advance notification management feature to the smartphone users to control the notifications. You can set custom notification rules for any Android app. In this article, we will share the working method to set custom notification rules for certain apps on Android.

A Simple way to set custom notification rules for Specific Apps on Android

This method will help you to mute the notifications of specific apps like Whatsapp groups within the scheduled time. The same procedure can be followed for other apps also. Let's find out how to set custom notification rules for different apps on Android 2020.

Step 1: Firstly, go to the Play Store, download and install the app 'Filterbox' on your Android phone.

Step 2: After installing, open the app and grant 'Notification Access' permission to implement the feature.

Step 3: All the notification will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the 'Filter' option.

Step 5: Click on the '+' icon to add a different app.

Step 6: Give the name to the new rule. Select the app under 'From apps' and choose the scheduled time to mute the notification.

Step 7: To mute or dismiss the notification by text, tap on the 'Contain text'. Type the text for which you want to dismiss the text notification.

Step 8: You can customize notification rules according to your choice to 'Mute', 'Dismiss' or 'Postpone' in the Facebook notification, Whatsapp notification, etc.

That's all. Now, you can create an infinite number of notification rules for apps on Android smartphones. You can also block individual Whatsapp groups using this method. This 'Filterbox' app is safe and is available on the Play Store.

