How To Set Daily Time Limit On Instagram; Step-By-Step Guide

Instagram is one of the most widely used social networking networks worldwide. It is one of the world's most addictive apps as well. The fact that it exceeded the 2 billion monthly active users mark in December of last year is indicative of how popular the app is.

And the fact that Facebook is losing users while Instagram is gaining suggests that the platform is still thriving. It wouldn't be a leap to assume that once you open the app, getting off the platform is difficult. Thankfully, the app lets you set a time restriction on the time you spend in the app.

Meta-owned Instagram added a new feature to its platform in 2018 that allows users to establish a daily time limit for their usage of the application. The feature was added as part of the firm's everyday well-being tools.

A total of six options are available to users: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours, and off. Users can also create reminders for taking breaks while using the app. Users can pause their constant use of the app for 30 minutes, 20 minutes, or 10 minutes.

So, here's a step-by-step explanation on how to establish a daily time limit in Instagram and put an end to your constant use of the program.

How To Establish Daily Time Limit On iOS And Android Instagram Apps?

Step 1: To access your profile, tap your profile image in the lower right corner of the screen.

Step 2: After that, select the hamburger menu from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Select Time from the drop-down menu after tapping Your Activity.

Step 4: Select the Set daily time limit option on the following screen.

Step 5: Select the length of time after which you wish to exit the application.

Step 6: When you finish, tap Done.

How To Use Instagram's iOS And Android Apps To Set A Break Time?

Step 1: Tap your profile photo in the display's bottom right corner.

Step 2: Select the hamburger menu from the hamburger menu.

Step 3: After that, go to Your Activity and then to Time.

Step 4: Tap the Set reminders to take Breaks option on the next screen.

Step 5: Select the length of time you wish to be disconnected from the app.

Step 6: When you're finished, tap Done.

