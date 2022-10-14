Here's How to Set Deal Alerts on Amazon App This Diwali Season Tips Tricks oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Did you know that the go-to online shopping destination, Amazon offers a personalized deal alert feature? This feature will let you know when there is a price drop on your favorite products this Diwali season. With the custom deal alert capability available on the Amazon app, you can set alerts on the products you want to buy on the platform.

Setting up personalized deals on Amazon is not as difficult as you might think. You can follow a few simple steps to set custom deal alerts on your favorite products. We will elaborate a walkthrough of these steps to be followed on the Amazon app here.

The personalized deal alert feature on Amazon is based on your searches on the app. If you were looking for any product and searched for it multiple times on the app, then the online retailer will let you create a deal alert for the product. This way, you can buy your favorite product at the best price possible. Take a look at the steps to create a deal alert on the Amazon app.

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Click on the menu icon with three horizontal lines at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: You will see a few options at the bottom and you need to click on Accounts, which is between Buy Again and Lists.

Step 4: You will get several options for your account.

Step 5: Here, you need to scroll down to go to the Message center section and tap on Deal alerts.

Step 6: You will see four sections -- Your deal alerts, get deal alerts, upcoming deals, and available deals. Tap on 'Get deal alerts' and you will get some personalized deal options. You can choose the product and create a deal for the product you want to buy. Personalize a deal by clicking on 'Create alert' and you will receive alerts when the price of the item goes down.

That's it! You can easily create a custom deal on the product you want to purchase on Amazon and get notified when the product goes on sale.

