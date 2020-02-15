How To Set Up APN Settings On Your Android Device Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The Android operating system offers a variety of options to its users. Some of them are useful for all, whereas others are meant for the advanced users only. One of such setting is the Access Point Name (APN). APN is very much necessary to have an internet connection. Access Point Name is the information that is used by the phone to connect to the internet. APN contains the address that the Android device users to have an internet connection.

When the Android device is connected to the network, the users can surf the internet, send SMS or MMS, and also make calls. Usually, all the Android devices will have APN settings from the mobile phone operator. But, if your smartphone does not have a valid APN setting, then take out the SIM card and insert it again. In case your Android device is not supported to the database of the telecom operator, then you must set up the APN settings manually.

Steps to set up APN Settings on Android device

Here are some of the steps to be followed to set up APN settings manually on your Android device.

Step 1: Firstly, Go to Phone's Settings.

Step 2: Under the Phone's settings, select the Wireless and Network option.

Step 3: Under the Wireless and Networks category, tap on the Mobile Networks option.

Step 4: Scroll little down and press on the 'Access Point Name or APN' option.

Step 5: Now, tap on the three-dot menu that is at the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 6: Here, click on the 'New APN' option.

The APN settings are usually included in the SIM card. But if you can't find out, it is better to contact your telecom operator. The operator will help you to fill up all the fields of the SIM card. After it is done, click on the 'Save' option which is at the upper right corner of the screen. This way you can simply set up the APN settings manually on your Android device.

