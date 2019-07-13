How To Set Up Your Spotify Account On Any Google Assistant Device Tips Tricks oi-Rohit Arora

Spotify is gradually rising to become the most loved music streaming service in India. The application was made available to Indian users in February 2019, and since then it's ruling the charts. Spotify is available across the platforms and offers a never-ending repository of music spread across the genres and languages.

You might start liking Spotify a bit more if you are primarily using the streaming service on Android platform. Spotify users in India can now play their favorite tunes by just giving voice commands to Google Assistant. Importantly, the Google Assistant integration has been made vailable for both 'Free and Premium' accounts on all supported devices, including the Google Home smart speaker.

If you happen to have a Google Home smart speaker at home or you use Google Assistant on any of your smart device, follow these steps to link your Spotify account.

1. Open the Google Home app and tap Settings

2. Select Accounts, then Spotify.

3. You're directed to link accounts

4. Select Link Accounts, then Log in to Spotify

5. Enter your login details. Your Spotify account is linked to your Google Home

6. Ask Google Assistant to play music ("Ok Google, play Apna Time Aayega from Spotify").

As per the information shared by the brand, the supported devices include Android smartphones, Google Home, Android TV and Chromecast. If you have a Google Chromecast enabled TV at home linked with a Google Home device, you can simply give voice commands to Google Assistant to stream music from Spotify directly on your TV.

Recently, Google Assistant and Spotify were also integrated with Google Maps and Playstaion Music. With Spotify support on Google Maps, you can simply stream your favorite music on Spotify from Google Maps app interface. This makes it easy for drivers to navigate and listen to Spotify music at the same time without switching between two apps. Spotify is also integrated with PlayStation Music on PS3 and PS4 in India.

If you are an active Spotify user, we recommend you to follow the above-mentioned steps to link your Google Assistant with Spotify. The process will create a seamless integration of both the services to help you make the most out of Spotify and Google Assistant. iOS users can also perform the steps to link Google Asisstant installed on their iOS devices to link with Spotify.

Best Mobiles in India