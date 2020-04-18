How To Setup Google Chromecast On PC In Few Simple Steps Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

There are multiple ways to setup Google Chromecast on your PC or laptop. But not everyone knows the easy way out, and perhaps this might be the reason we are talking about the setup process of Google Chromecast for PC. However, before jumping to the steps, it's essential to know about the device first and its capabilities.

To recall, Google Chromecast is a device which is capable of streaming online content from your laptop, smartphone or tablet devices to your Smart TV. With this device, you need not have to download a third-party app to connect your smartphone or other devices. Here are the steps to setup Google Chromecast on your PC and laptop.

How To Set Up Google Chromecast On PC

First, you need to plug the Google Chromecast into the HDMI port of your TV, and the power cable into the USB port.

Now, you have to turn on the TV and select the HDMI input.

Next step is to connect the Google Chromecast device and your PC to the same Wi-Fi network.

You need to reboot your computer and make sure that the Wi-Fi network is active.

While processing the setup, you will be asked to log in to www.chromecast.com.

Now, you have to download the Google Chromecast app on both the PC and TV. Otherwise, you won't be able to operate the device.

You will be able to see the codes both on your PC and TV screen.

Make sure both the codes match each other. Once it's done, you are good to go.

You can also add the Google Chromecast extension, which will allow you to broadcast content directly from your PC to your TV screen.

Meanwhile, if you face any issue while setting up the device, then you can also seek help from the Google Chromecast technical support team.

