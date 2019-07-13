How To Share Photos On Google Duo Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

Four months after its announcement in May 2016, Google’s video chat mobile app became available for iOS and Android platforms. The platform could be accessed through the Google Chrome browser on desktop and laptop computers as well. You have the option of connecting your Google Account but you can use the app without doing so as well. You can access all the features of the app and start chatting with friends and family after you verify your phone number.

Optimized for low-bandwidth networks, users can make calls in high definition. End-to-end encryption is present for all the calls. Calls can be made directly to the people in your contact list because the app works based on numbers. The 'Knock Knock’ option that allows users to see a live preview of the caller numbers among a considerable amount of features that the app is equipped with. The developers have diligently made useful updates like the option to make audio-only calls in April 2017.

One of the latest updates that have come to Google Duo brings along a feature that has been long awaited, the option to share photos. Highly requested, this feature has been in development for a long time. It took a while, but it’s finally here. A video chat app’s primary function does not involve sharing photos so it is understandable that it took a while for the developers to get around to finally incorporating a feature that allows its users to share photos. A quick rundown on how you can share photos through the Google Duo app has been jotted down below.

Step 1: Open the photo that you wish to share through a file explorer app or directly from the gallery.

Step 2: Tap on the share button.

Step 3: Select Duo from the share menu.

Step 4: The photo that you have opened will appear in an editing window.

Step 5: An icon marked as 'A’ allows you to add text to the photo. The color that you wish the text to appear can be chosen from a row of multi-colored circles placed above the keyboard. You have the option of choosing between three different pen types from the bottom of the screen. After you have added whatever text you want to add, you can click on 'Next’ to exit the editing window.

Step 6: The next window you are taken to allow you to select the contacts that you want to share the photo with. You can choose up to five contacts.

A notification on the Google Duo app alerts recipients when they have received photos. Either tapping on the notification or accessing the contact page will allow them to access the photo. Options that allow the users to call back or reply to the photo will be available. The photo will also disappear within 24 hours so if the user wants the photo, he will have to download it before that. Clicking on the download icon at the top right corner of the photo should do the trick.

