    How To Share Pictures Without Compression On WhatsApp

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Nowadays, it has become quite easy to send pictures without using any form of a third-party tool. There are certain simple methods with the help of which it can be done on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is now the most used messaging app which have become very popular with the user interface which can be done on the platform.

    How To Share Pictures Without Compression On WhatsApp

     

    Usually, WhatsApp ruins the quality of the image that is shared on the platform. A few methods can restrict file compression.

    Renaming the original image file: The best way to send the pictures to WhatsApp without any compression is by implementing the following trick.

    Step 1: First, browse the folder where you have kept the store file.

    Step 2: Select the file that you want to send.

    Step 3: Select the Rename option

    Step 4: Then rename it with a .doc extension; like portrait.doc, camera.doc, etc.

    Step 5: Then send the image to the WhatsApp friend and ask them to rename it again to.jpg.

    Compressing multiple images as a complete Zip File: Although this is a complicated method, it is totally worth trying.

    Step 1: Firstly, open the file manager, select the image files that you are willing to send.

    Step 2: Then tap on the three dots and choose compress.

    Step 3: Select where you want to save the compressed file.

    Step 4: Then send the compressed files and ask your WhatsApp contact to decompress it.

    Using YoWhatsApp: It is made up by third-party developers and is a modded version of Watsapp with loads of benefits.

    Step 1: At first, download and install YoWhatsApp and then before installing, enable the unknown sources.

    Step 2: Go to the location where the YoWhatsApp is present and install it.

    Step 3: Then confirm the phone number like you do normally

    Step 4: Explore more settings. This you can do by going through the settings panel. This app easily allows sending the images without any form of compression.

     

    These are some of the ways where you can share pictures without compression via WhatsApp.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
