ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to Share Screen on Microsoft Teams

    By
    |

    In the past few years, several new online video conferencing platforms have been introduced in the market. Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and others became quite popular amongst the consumers ever since their arrival. These platforms have helped to shape up the remote working culture. Using these platforms members of a team can not only do video conferencing but also share files and also chat.

    How to Share Screen on Microsoft Teams

     

    Microsoft Teams can be used on both desktops as well as smartphones. You can work around with several features to make your office work easy. There is a feature where you can also share your screen with your colleagues. The steps to share a screen on Microsoft Teams are quite easy. In this article, we are sharing the steps for the same. Let's have a look:

    How Can You Share Screen On Microsoft Teams

    Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams on your desktop or smartphone to get started.

    Step 2: Now locate the 'Share' tab from the UI. Click on this option.

    Step 3: Once the above step is complete you will be presented with several options that you can share. Amongst the available options are Desktop, Window, PowerPoint, and Browse.

    Step 4: Select the ideal sharing option. The first option lets you share the entire screen and the second option will allow you to share a specific Window. You will be able to share a presentation using the PowerPoint option. Whereas, the Browse option will let you share any document stored on your device.

    Step 5: You can stop sharing your screen once you are done with the above steps.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: how to tips and tricks
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 19:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X