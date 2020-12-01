How to Share Screen on Microsoft Teams Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

In the past few years, several new online video conferencing platforms have been introduced in the market. Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and others became quite popular amongst the consumers ever since their arrival. These platforms have helped to shape up the remote working culture. Using these platforms members of a team can not only do video conferencing but also share files and also chat.

Microsoft Teams can be used on both desktops as well as smartphones. You can work around with several features to make your office work easy. There is a feature where you can also share your screen with your colleagues. The steps to share a screen on Microsoft Teams are quite easy. In this article, we are sharing the steps for the same. Let's have a look:

How Can You Share Screen On Microsoft Teams

Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams on your desktop or smartphone to get started.

Step 2: Now locate the 'Share' tab from the UI. Click on this option.

Step 3: Once the above step is complete you will be presented with several options that you can share. Amongst the available options are Desktop, Window, PowerPoint, and Browse.

Step 4: Select the ideal sharing option. The first option lets you share the entire screen and the second option will allow you to share a specific Window. You will be able to share a presentation using the PowerPoint option. Whereas, the Browse option will let you share any document stored on your device.

Step 5: You can stop sharing your screen once you are done with the above steps.

