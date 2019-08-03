How To Snooze Emails On Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

How often have you got a notification that you cannot attend to promptly? Getting rid of the notification might make us forget about the mail later and leaving them unattended might be a slippery slope that is just going to leave your notification bar cluttered.

The option to snooze the mail and get back to it when prompted to do so is an option that could come in handy when dealing with your email. But, the good news is that you can snooze your mail and answer it later if you happen to be using Gmail or Blue Mail for Android. The steps to follow in order to do so in both of these apps have been listed below.

1) How to snooze email in the Gmail app.

a) Download and set up the latest version of the Gmail Android Pie app on your Android device.

b) Open the Gmail app and go to the page where the mail you want to snooze is present. This could be your primary, starred or sent page. Tap and hold the mail that you want to snooze.

c) Tap on the 3-dot icon that will be on the top-right corner of the screen.

d) From the list of options that you get, tap on snooze.

e) The other way you can do this is by tapping on the mail that you wish to take care of.

f) Click on the three-dot menu that is available on the top-right corner of the page.

g) Select Snooze from the list of options that are available.

h) After you have hit Snooze, you will be prompted to pick a date and time at which you would like to be reminded about the mail.

i) You will be able to find the mail that you have chosen to snooze under the Snooze label.

j) You can unsnooze a mail by clicking on the mail by finding it under the Unsnooze label and holding the snoozed mail.

k) Choose Unsnooze from the options that are available.

2) How to snooze email in the Blue Mail app.

a) Download and set up the latest version of the Blue Mail app on your Android device.

b) Open the Blue Mail app and then swipe right on the mail that you want to snooze.

c) This will allow you to access the Snooze+ option.

d) Click on the Snooze+ option to access a list of schedules that you can tap on in order to select a suitable time for you. The options provided for you will range from 'Later Today,' and 'This Evening' to 'Someday' and 'Pick Date.' Either way, there is something for everyone available.

e) The mail that you have chosen to Snooze will be displayed under the Tasks tab.

f) Swipe right on the mail that you have chosen and you will be able to see an option called More. Click on that.

g) Clicking on More will give you access to a list of actions like Done, Delete, Snooze+, etc, You can tap on Done and you will be good to go.

