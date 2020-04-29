How To Stabilize Videos In Adobe Premiere Pro Using Warp Stabilizer Tips Tricks oi-Rohit Arora

Adobe Premier Pro is one of the most powerful video editing platform out there. It is easy-to-learn but hard to master due to the sheer number of tools and features it brings to the table. You can find yourself struggling to get even the most basic jobs done if you have just started your video editing journey on the Adobe platform.

One of the most fundamental post production jobs is to stabilize your shaky video footages that cannot be used in raw format. The Adobe Premiere Pro allows you to stabilize those shaky videos with a simple tool that's hidden right under your nose. It is known as 'Warp Stabilizer' and it can instantly stabilize the video footages.

Follow these steps to stabilize your videos using warp stabilizer

Create a new sequence by placing the raw footage in the timeline

Select the clip you want to stabilize

In the Effects panel, choose Distort > Warp Stabilizer, or simply search for warp stabilizer in the search box

Double-click on warp stabilizer and apply it on the selected video or simply drag the effect to the clip in the timeline

The effect will now analyze the video and apply the stabilizing algorithm. However, if you see the message, "Warp stabilizer and Speed can't be used on the same clip", you need to create a 'Nest sequence' before applying the warp stabilizer tool.

Follow these steps to stabilize the video which has undergone sped up/down

Right click on the sped up video footage in the timeline

Choose the 'nest' from the list to create a nest sequence

The particular video file will turn green

Now apply the warp stabilizer tool by following the previously mentioned steps

Wait for the stabilizer to apply the effect as the stabilization process depends upon the clip length. Additionally, you can play around with the smoothness parameter to adjust the amount of stabilization you need in the video.

It is worth mentioning that the warp stabilizer tool works on footages shot both in portrait and landscape mode. However, scaling plays a huge role here. If you are scaling a video footage in portrait mode to match the aspect ratio of a landscape video project, the warp stabilizer might just not work in such scenario.

This is due to the excessive cropping takes a toll on the stabilization process. Make sure you keep the video footages orientation in check before applying the tool. The best way is to process footages shot in same format, otherwise you need to find a balance point between footages shot in different orientations.

Best Mobiles in India