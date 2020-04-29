Just In
- 1 hr ago NASA Helps USGS To Create Geological Mapping Of Moon: How Is It Different?
-
- 4 hrs ago LG Smartphones Are Expected To Launch With Android 10
- 12 hrs ago Xiaomi Starts Taking Pre-Orders For Smartphone Amid Lockdown Scenario In India
- 13 hrs ago OnePlus Z Tipped To Launch With Punch-Hole Display In July 2020
Don't Miss
- News Uddhav Thackeray has less than a month to save his job
- Movies Master Release Postponed To Diwali; Will Vijay Recreate The Magic Yet Again?
- Lifestyle How To Push Your Hair Wash Day Further Without Damaging The Hair
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Turns Costlier In This State As Covid 19 Cess Levied
- Sports Coronavirus: AIC 'perplexed and surprised' by government decision as Serie A eyes restart
- Automobiles Toyota Trademarks ‘Urban Cruiser’ Name For Upcoming Compact-SUV To India: Here Are The Details
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
How To Stabilize Videos In Adobe Premiere Pro Using Warp Stabilizer
Adobe Premier Pro is one of the most powerful video editing platform out there. It is easy-to-learn but hard to master due to the sheer number of tools and features it brings to the table. You can find yourself struggling to get even the most basic jobs done if you have just started your video editing journey on the Adobe platform.
One of the most fundamental post production jobs is to stabilize your shaky video footages that cannot be used in raw format. The Adobe Premiere Pro allows you to stabilize those shaky videos with a simple tool that's hidden right under your nose. It is known as 'Warp Stabilizer' and it can instantly stabilize the video footages.
Follow these steps to stabilize your videos using warp stabilizer
- Create a new sequence by placing the raw footage in the timeline
- Select the clip you want to stabilize
- In the Effects panel, choose Distort > Warp Stabilizer, or simply search for warp stabilizer in the search box
- Double-click on warp stabilizer and apply it on the selected video or simply drag the effect to the clip in the timeline
The effect will now analyze the video and apply the stabilizing algorithm. However, if you see the message, "Warp stabilizer and Speed can't be used on the same clip", you need to create a 'Nest sequence' before applying the warp stabilizer tool.
Follow these steps to stabilize the video which has undergone sped up/down
- Right click on the sped up video footage in the timeline
- Choose the 'nest' from the list to create a nest sequence
- The particular video file will turn green
- Now apply the warp stabilizer tool by following the previously mentioned steps
Wait for the stabilizer to apply the effect as the stabilization process depends upon the clip length. Additionally, you can play around with the smoothness parameter to adjust the amount of stabilization you need in the video.
It is worth mentioning that the warp stabilizer tool works on footages shot both in portrait and landscape mode. However, scaling plays a huge role here. If you are scaling a video footage in portrait mode to match the aspect ratio of a landscape video project, the warp stabilizer might just not work in such scenario.
This is due to the excessive cropping takes a toll on the stabilization process. Make sure you keep the video footages orientation in check before applying the tool. The best way is to process footages shot in same format, otherwise you need to find a balance point between footages shot in different orientations.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
22,630
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153