    How To Stop Google From Listening To You

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Google voice assistant is very convenient for Android users, which provide answers to your wide range of questions. Google Assistant offers voice search, voice commands, and device control and helps you to finish the task after you tell the 'Hey Google' or 'OK Google' wake words.

    How To Stop Google From Listening To You

     

    The Google Assistant understands the context and reacts smartly. It also helps you to communicate in dozens of languages. All your commands are saved and recorded by Google to improve result accuracy and enhance your experience while using the Google account.

    However, the Google assistant keeps popping out at times for no reason. This is annoying and interrupts the work you are doing. If you want to stop Google from listening to you from your phone, then you need to follow some simple steps as given below.

    Simple steps to block Google from listening to you

    Firstly, you need to turn off Google detection which will be always on.

    Step 1: Go to the Settings app and tap on Google.

    Step 2: On the Services header, click on Search.

    Step 3: Select the option Voice Match.

    Step 4: Turn off the option OK Google detection depending on your device to disable it. You can also block OK Google option for Android Auto and Google Maps.

    Easy way to block a voice history on Google account

    If you want to discontinue a voice history on your Google account then follow the below steps:

    Step 1: Open the Google's Activity Controls page and sign in to your account.

    Step 2: Select the Voice and Audio Activity.

    Step 3: Turn off the option, now your voice recordings will stop linking with Google account.

    Steps to block Google from your device's microphone

    In case you want to entirely block Google from your Android's microphone, then follow the simple steps:

     

    Step 1: Go to Settings and click on Apps and Notifications.

    Step 2: To view all the installed apps, click on See all the apps option.

    Step 3: Scroll down and select the Google app.

    Step 4: Click on the Permissions option to block the Microphone slider.

    Read More About: google news how to tips and tricks
    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
