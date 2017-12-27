Here’s how to track your Xiaomi device repair status online

Xiaomi India has announced the launch of a new Mi Service Order Status feature on its official website Mi.com. This feature will let users track the repair status of their device with a five-stage tracking progress.

The Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet to announce this feature. With the new Mi Service Order Status, customers can track their device repair and know the status of the same via online. The five stages of tracking the repair status are under inspection, work in progress, ready for delivery, delivered and canceled.

This move will definitely be a boon for the Xiaomi smartphone users who had to call the executives at the service center in order to track their repair service status. Also, it has come at a time when there numerous videos on the social media exposing the poor management at the Xiaomi service centers. After all this, the company appears to have opted for the online repair tracking to resolve the issues faced by users.

Given that Xiaomi has always been keen on providing an improved customer experience in India, the online device repair status tracking is a step that will take the company forward in achieving its goal.

Let's take a look at how you can track the device repair status of your Xiaomi phone via Mi.com.

The first step is to enter the contact number or service number or order number or IMEI number or SN number on the official webpage for the service order status.

Once this number is entered, click the Confirm button to get the OTP on your registered mobile number.

Now, you need to type the OTP in the box that is provided on the website and hit the Submit button.

That's it! Your device repair status will appear on the website.