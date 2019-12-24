ENGLISH

    How To Turn On Google Safesearch For PC

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Google apps and services are are the most used in the recent times. All online activities are very dependent on Google services. For instance, the users use Gmail to send/ receive mails, Chrome browser to search websites, YouTube for watching the videos, Google Photos to store and view the pictures, and many more. Out of all the Google apps and services, Google Search is the most used Google service.

    How To Turn On Google Safesearch For PC

     

    According to the survey, almost 92% of internet users use Google Search for different purposes. These days, there is lots of useful stuff available on the websites. So, the internet has become a home for millions of websites throughout the world. But on the negative aspects, there is the same amount of disturbing and dangerous content available, from which the users have to stay away. So, Google provides a 'SafeSearch' tool for users to deal with such issues.

    What do you mean by Google SafeSearch?

    SafeSearch is a feature in Google that helps you to filter all the explicit material in the search result. The main advantage of using this feature is that it filters all the sexually explicit content from the queries across websites, videos, and images. So, when you use Google Search at home, office, with kids or yourself, the SafeSearch will help to filter the entire explicit content. However, Google SafeSearch is not entirely accurate it only blocks the sexually explicit content in the Google search result. The Google SafeSearch feature is in Search settings, most of them don't know to enable and utilize it. In this article, we will share how to turn on Google SafeSearch on your computer.

    Simple Steps to turn on Google SafeSearch on PC

    Here are the simple steps to turn on the Google SafeSearch on your computer.

    Step 1: Firstly, open Google Chrome on your computer. You can even use other web browsers too.

     

    Step 2: Go to Google.com

    Step 3: On the search page, select on the 'Settings' option that is located at the right bottom of the Google search page.

    Step 4: Click on the 'Search Settings' from the pop-up options.

    Step 5: On the Search Setting page, select the 'Turn on SafeSearch' option by putting a checkmark.

    Step 6: If you have a smart kid who disables the SafeSearch feature, then you can turn on the 'Lock SafeSearch' option also.

    Step 7: Finally, click the 'Save' button to turn on Google SafeSearch.

    In case, you have to disable the SafeSearch feature, go to the option 'Turn on SafeSearch' and uncheck it. This is the easy method to turn on or off the Google Safesearch on your PC.

    google how to tips and tricks news
    Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
