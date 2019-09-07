ENGLISH

    If you wish to turn your Android device into a fully functional computer, you can search among the lot of launcher apps on the Google Play Store. On Android, you can bring the desktop UI. There are mainly 3 main methods to do that. You can easily do it by attaching your device to a monitor or a TV with a mouse and keyboard with the help of Andromium OS, although you cannot find it in the form of free public beta.

    How To Turn Your Android Phone Into A Computer

     

    Limited-time free public data does not support it. It works perfectly on Snapdragon 800 or when there is an external 1080p monitor and a processor having 2GB of RAM. At least Lollipop or the later versions of Android is required for it to run properly. Other two methods are also there which is applicable for rooted and non-rooted devices.

    How to do it?

    Step 1: Download and then Install Andromium OS on your Android device.

    Step 2: After installing it, grant App Usage Access and then click on OK. That will help you to permit the app.

    Step 3: To give access to Notification, grant access to the notification of your phone.

    Step 4: When you can see the Home screen on the Andromium OS, click on OK.

    Step 5: Andromium OS is running can be seen to the Notification panel. To launch it, click on it.

    This is the easiest way how you can experience the functional computer by just simply attaching the device to the keyboard and mouse.

    Use Leena Desktop UI: Leena launcher is a multi-window with the help of which you can bring the desktop operating system to your Android device and extends the Android with the native desktop interface of the user.

    Step 1: For that, download and install Leena Desktop UI

     

    Step 2: Then open the app and see the screen.

    Step 3: Allow Leena launcher to access media, photos, files on your device.

    Step 4: When you can see the complete desktop experience, tap on Settings, which is on the right-hand corner of the screen, to set everything according to your wish.

    Step 5: Open the app or files on the multi-window mode. It integrates the Android ecosystem as a full-fledged desktop operating system.

    Use Sentio Desktop: Among the Android launcher apps that are available on the Google Play Store, it is one of the best. With the help of this, smartphones can be transformed into a computer. A whole new layer of Desktop UI is created that way.

    Step 1: For it to happen, download and install Sentio desktop app on your smartphone.

    Step 2: Open the app and on the screen

    Step 3: Tap on Begin Transformation button

    Step 4: Grant permission for the Overlay and Developer permission. Grant permission to see the interface on your mobile.

    Step 5: Go to Start Menu of Sentio and get the multi-window support.

    Step 6: Go to Quick Setting to Control the Flashlight, Sounds, Network, and hotspot. It is how you can turn your Android device to a completely functional computer.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
