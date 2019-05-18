ENGLISH

    How to unban your phone in PUBG Mobile

    Do not use hacks or third party apps to play PUBG

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    The battle royale game, PUBG, is coursing through the world of online gaming like never before. This upsurge in the game’s usage has caused several communities to spring up. These communities further boost the game’s status and give out instructions, updates, walkthroughs, and many other things that make your gaming experience better. They show you the tips and tricks to keep in mind while playing, but remember, some of these are against the gaming policy of PUBG and can result in the most severe of bans - up to 10 years.

    How to unban your phone in PUBG Mobile

     

    Here are some points to keep in mind before hunting down tricks that improve your game.

    Do not use external apps

    The use of external apps to facilitate your game in any way that is prohibited by the creators will result in your account deactivation or a temporary ban. There are apps which let you play the game with the help of a keyboard and mouse, Octopus is one such popular app. But if the creators get a hint that your account is using it, you'll be banned from playing the game.

    Additionally, one can alter the graphics using some GFX tools. Changing the FPS, deleting some turfs to see enemies better. These are plainly wrong as they involve cheating. Installing and using these apps will definitely result in a ban without notice.

    VPNs are a no-no
     

    VPNs are a no-no

    Tencent, it has been reported, has been banning users who solicit VPNs to play PUBG. The primary reason to use VPNs is to obtain unique personalizations and skins that are not available in your region. The proxy servers will enhance whatever you're looking for, but at the risk of being caught and banned from playing.

    Reactivating

    The severity of the ban depends on the infarction. Some users are banned for a short period of time, say, ten minutes or so. Some are banned for several years without notice. If your account has been disabled and you haven't done anything to provoke a ban, then you can always write to Tencent and state your problem.

    To revoke a ban, you can do the same by admitting your mistake and pleading them for forgiveness. Tencent customer service is usually receptive and revokes the ban in case of low-grade infarction. But serious cases of violations have no option but to wait out a long ban, if you have the patience to.

    You can write to them at: pubgmobile_cs@tencentgames.com

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
