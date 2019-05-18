How to unban your phone in PUBG Mobile

Do not use external apps

The use of external apps to facilitate your game in any way that is prohibited by the creators will result in your account deactivation or a temporary ban. There are apps which let you play the game with the help of a keyboard and mouse, Octopus is one such popular app. But if the creators get a hint that your account is using it, you'll be banned from playing the game.

Additionally, one can alter the graphics using some GFX tools. Changing the FPS, deleting some turfs to see enemies better. These are plainly wrong as they involve cheating. Installing and using these apps will definitely result in a ban without notice.

VPNs are a no-no

Tencent, it has been reported, has been banning users who solicit VPNs to play PUBG. The primary reason to use VPNs is to obtain unique personalizations and skins that are not available in your region. The proxy servers will enhance whatever you're looking for, but at the risk of being caught and banned from playing.

Reactivating

The severity of the ban depends on the infarction. Some users are banned for a short period of time, say, ten minutes or so. Some are banned for several years without notice. If your account has been disabled and you haven't done anything to provoke a ban, then you can always write to Tencent and state your problem.

To revoke a ban, you can do the same by admitting your mistake and pleading them for forgiveness. Tencent customer service is usually receptive and revokes the ban in case of low-grade infarction. But serious cases of violations have no option but to wait out a long ban, if you have the patience to.

You can write to them at: pubgmobile_cs@tencentgames.com