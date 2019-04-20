How to uninstall Programs quickly on Windows 10?

How to uninstall programs by using the Settings App?

• First, you have to open the Settings app, then go to Apps and choose Apps and Features.

• Then you have to scroll down to the Apps and Features Section.

• Here you can see the list of all your apps and even the date and size of their installation.

• After sorting it out by using the Filters, you can delete the app by highlighting the software that you wish to delete and then click on uninstall.

How to uninstall programs on Windows 10 by using the Control Panel?

Control Panel is both a smart way as well as a traditional way to delete programs on windows 10. Apart from the information that has been provided in the Settings, one can even seek some extra information like app publisher or even the version number. Nowadays you will have to search for the Control Panel in Cortana since it cannot be accessed by right-clicking on the Start menu as could have been done before.

• After opening the Control Panel, Go to the Programs and Features.

• Here you can see the list of programs you have installed, click on the program you wish to Uninstall to highlight it and then click Uninstall.

Third party tools to remove the Programs on Windows 10

• Revo Uninstaller

It is always best to remove the old directories manually. It has both a free and a pro version. The free version helps you to remove the leftover folders and files but does not let you uninstall the entire app.

• Ccleaner

It is adware and can remove any program in just a flash. You can use to remove any Windows app. You have to go to tools, choose the app and then uninstall. You can see the entire list of apps, choose the app you wish to uninstall and then just uninstall it by clicking on it.

• IObit

It is a third party Uninstaller which makes various optimization apps but the most common one is the Advanced System Care 12. It also has a free version which is helpful to remove the remnants. It can remove the malware, the folders, and junk files.

Malware programs should be removed

Malware is usually resistant to the normal methods of removing the app. The dedicated anti-malware tool will be helpful to remove the great anti suites, like the ones that can be seen with Kaspersky Security.

Some of The Un-Installable Apps in Windows 10

There are certain programs like Groove Music, Calculator, Alarm, Clock and people which cannot be uninstalled. Although they can be removed by third party apps, it is best to use Powershell. For that, select Windows Powershell by right-clicking on the Start menu.