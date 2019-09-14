How To Unlock Wallpapers On Oneplus Smartphones Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

A number of new features have been added to OnePlus. It has the new Fnatic mode which has an Easter egg which contains a lot of wallpapers. Although OnePlus comes from the Chinese smartphone maker, it is a premium flagship device which got rave reviews. The most important feature is 90Hz OLED. The display increases the refresh rates much faster and provides a great performance of 12GB of RAM. It consists of a Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and provides great hardware as well as software performances.

To increase the gaming experience it has combined it with Fnatic which allows the users to block the notifications and helps to even disable the auto-brightness whenever they game. The haptic feedback is improved and the display is also enhanced. The Fnatic mode is also seen on the flagship smartphone. Supercharge your gaming experience is also very important in every way.

It improves the entire gaming experience. The Fnatic mode was previously only for the OnePlus 7 Pro. But other devices are also added like the OnePlus 6T and the other devices till OnePlus5. After the Fnatic Mode has been unlocked, various other wallpaper options are added to it.

Step 1: Go to Settings, then to Utilities, then to Gaming Mode and select Fnatic Mode.

Step 2: For five times, tap on Fnatic Logo.

Step 3: A text field is seen beneath the logo.

Step 4: In the text field, enter alwaysfnatic. Then press Enter.

When you have followed all the steps, you can unlock the wallpapers that are Fnatic themed. But for the OnePlus smartphones, these are not exactly the well-designed ones. OnePlus and Fnatic have tried to hide it but technically it's out for the way. It's a refreshing experience for the Easter egg and you can even easily try it if you are using OnePlus phone.

It was launched in May and is already very popular for the different type of features that it has recently introduced. The device could be actually best in terms of the gaming experience and tying up with the professional eSports organization is actually a great step for them.

