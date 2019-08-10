How to Update Windows 10 Offline? Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The most popularly used Operating System in the world is Windows. Almost 86% of all the computers in the world function with Windows 10. New updates are released almost every few weeks so that they can maintain such a large user base. But sometimes problems might arise when stable connectivity is not created or that the updates have been unsuccessful. Is it possible to install these updates offline? Let us discuss how to update Windows 10 offline in this blog.

Which updates of Windows can be installed?

Usually, computers continue to function even when you do not install any updates but that definitely does not mean that one should not update it. Installing the updates is sometimes necessary because it secures the system, along with all the data and files so that they can be saved from the potential threats.

New security bugs and gaps are always on the mind of the hackers and researchers so that they can easily exploit them. But Microsoft always ensures that their system is updated so that these exploits can be fixed. New features are usually upgraded or added so that these bugs can be easily fixed without any problems. These bugs can hamper the performance of the PC to a great extent and can even prevent the features and apps to function properly.

These updates of Windows 10 should definitely be installed. The Windows Home Users can change the settings which can delay them but avoiding the updates in the previous versions can lead to hacking or security issues to a great extent.

How to Update Windows 10 Offline?

Locally Download the Updates If you are on a slow network or do not use a super-fast internet connection, Microsoft has introduced a good feature with the help of which updates can be downloaded from another computer on the LAN network where the update has been received. You can transfer that by connecting both the computers to the same network. From Settings, Go to Delivery Optimisation Settings, tap on Allow downloads from other PCs and select the PCs on the Local Network. You can even download from both the internet and the local network if you wish to speed up the process. First, manually check for the updates and then it will automatically begin the download. Downloading it in advance Download the update and then install it. For installing the updates in Advance, one needs to download them in advance. Go to Settings, press key+l and then select updates and security. If it restarts or schedule the restarts, install the updates. When you are connected to the internet, download the update. Later on, you can install the update even when you are offline. To schedule it for a later time, click on schedule the restart and choose a time on the same day. Media creation tool Bootable USB Flash drives can be created and can even be started over if there is anything wrong. Choosing the right Windows 10 version is useful to create the installation media for another PC and will also detect the language. You can also burn the ISO file in a proper DVD.

Best Mobiles in India