How to upgrade to Windows 10 or even downgrade to Windows 7 or 8.1

Everyone and everything needs to get updated once in a while in order to survive in this competitive environment. In this article, we will guide you on how to install Windows 10 in your system from Windows 7.1 or 8 and to downgrade as well. Before getting into the process, you need:

Original version of Windows 7 or Windows 8.1

License key for Windows 7 or Windows 8.1

Just make sure you backup important files on your computer before proceeding.

Step 1: Go to Windows 10 media creation tool page (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10ISO) from the system you want to download. Now click on "Download tool now". Upon which, "MediaCreationtool.exe", will be downloaded. Now click on it and press yes, when prompt.

Step 2: When the system prompts you with another dialogue box, check in Upgrade this PC now and click Next. Once done, the media creation tool will download the Windows 10. If you haven't activated the Windows, it will ask you to activate it. Once its done, accept the terms and conditions.

Step 3: When everything is sorted out, you will see a dialog box saying "Ready to Install". The Windows 10 edition that will be installed depends on your current windows edition. For example, If you have Windows 7 Home Premium, you’ll upgrade to Windows 10 Home, whereas, if you have Windows 8.1 Pro you will upgrade to Windows 10 Pro.

Step 4: Once the installation is done, you can go through Windows 10 and get to know the new feature that has been added to it. If you want to stick with Windows 10, make sure it is activated properly by heading on to Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

Downgrading to Windows 7

Step 1: In case, if you don't like Windows 10, you can always roll-back to the previous versions. Before rolling back to the older version, just make sure you have made a back up on the computer.

Step 2: You can start the process by visiting Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. You’ll see an option named Go back to Windows 7/8.1. Click the Get started button here.

Step 3: Now Windows, will ask you for the reason for rolling back. Once you mentioned the reason, you can click next. During this process, Windows will warn you regarding reinstalling some programs and will lose any settings changes you made after jumping to Windows 10.

Step 4: After lots of restart and other procedures, you will be rolled back to Windows 7 or 8.1.

SEE ALSO: How to identify Phishing Website and Email