How to use AR stickers in Google’s Motion Stills app

Google launched an app called Motion Stills, that lets you capture short videos and transform them into cinemagraphs or cinematic pans using our advanced stabilization and rendering technology. With this, users can create looping GIFs or else combine clips into movies which can be shared with friends. Recently, Google has rolled out an update with the ability to add a handful of AR characters into the photos.

This works flawlessly on almost all the Android smartphones that run on Android 5.1 or later and has a gyroscope and an accelerometer. As of now, users are currently limited to a globe, gingerbread person, robot, chicken, or dinosaur in Motion Stills. You can download this app for free on Google Play Store. Here in this article, we will guide you to use AR stickers in Google’s Motion Stills app.

Step 1: Download and install the Google Motion Still app on your smartphone and make sure you have version 2.0

Step 2: Now launch the app, where you will see the interface that allows you to capture a motion still.

Step 3: On the left side, you will get to see the AR Mode, where you can tap on that, where you will see a bunch of animated figures.

Step 4: The app places one of the AR stickers into the scene, however, at times, it asks you select the surface for the object to be placed onto.



Step 5: By default, the green dinosaur will be chosen, but you can scroll through the different options and select your favorite.

Step 6: Once you place the sticker, it can readjust its height and position by pinching it.

Step 7: If your frame is ready, tap the shutter button to start recording and tap the same button to stop and save the video.

If you want, you can edit the by tapping on the gallery box in the lower left corner. You can select the clip you want to edit by modifying the background sound, speed of the video. Once the video is ready, you can select the share button on the right side of the screen.

SEE ALSO: 5 best Skype alternatives for Windows