How To Use COVID- 19 Symptom Checker Tool On Reliance Jio And Airtel

Symptom Checker Tools By Reliance Jio and Airtel

The operators have also launched apps that can trace the risk of getting a virus along with some steps that will help you to stay safe. If we talk about Airtel, then the operator has tied up with Apollo 24/7 to launch the symptoms checker tool. On the other hand, Reliance Jio has launched this tool on its My Jio application in its tools segment. However, there are steps that you have to follow to use these tools.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Use Airtel Tracing Tool

Step 1: First, you have to install Airtel Thanks application on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then check the Fight Corona section.

Step 3: After that, you have to tap on the self-risk assessment section.

Step 4: Then, you need to give details about your age, gender, current body temperature, any symptom, and travel history.

Step 5: After that, you'll get to know your details, and then you can decide that you need help or not.

How To Check COVID-19 Symptoms On Reliance Jio Tool

Step 1: First, you need to install My Jio application.

Step 2: Ten, you have to tap on a banner called 'COVID-19 INDIA TOOL'.

Step 3: After that, you'll see five sections, such as symptom checker, test centers, statistics, FAQ, and a helpline number.

Step 4: Then, you have to give details about the person whom you are doing the test.

Step 5: After that, you have to write the age and some details, such as any symptom.

Step 6: It is done, and now it will tell you the exact status of your health.

Meanwhile, the Aarogya Setu app has crossed more than 100 million downloads in the country, and the number is expected to increase further in the coming days.