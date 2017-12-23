How to use Google Opinion Rewards app and earn Play Credits

It's a known fact that Google is working on various projects with hundreds of developers to make life easy for the consumers. It has launched the various app in 2017 including Google Tez, Files Go, Datally, Storyboard and much more.

The company also launched Google Opinion Rewards app this year that will actually give you real money to spend in the Google Play Store if you just answer their survey. With the credit points you get, you can purchase paid content on the Google Play Store. In order to earn more credits, do follow the below steps.

Step 1: First off, you need to install Google Opinion Rewards app from Play Store on your device.

Step 2: Upon installing, launch the app and run through the initial setup by flipping through the set-up guide, then tap "touch to dismiss" when prompted.

Step 3: Just like all other apps, you need to give permission to this app to access your phone, location and other data it needs.

Step 4: Now the app will ask you to provide some information including Gender, Age group, Language, postal code and your gross salary. Basically, the purpose behind this is to receive your demographics information which will be related to the surveys.

Step 5: Once you are done with your profile, you will be taken to the app dashboard where you can view your Google Play credit and reward history.

Step 6: When the survey is available, you’ll be notified about it which you can view in the Google Opinion Rewards dashboard.

Step 7: One of the important ways to make more money in this app is by visiting business places, who are ready to pay customers for their valuable feedback. If you need more reward points, you need to get out of your house find it. It's worth mentioning that, you need to be honest with the answers. If you get caught cheating, you might not see another survey again.



