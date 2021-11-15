How To Use More Than One Gmail Account On Your Devices And Switch Between Them Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Many of us have now more than one Gmail account. If you're not aware of how to use more than one Gmail account, this article will help you. Gmail is a free email service that was released back in 2004 and plays a huge role in every aspect of our work and personal lives. Google is bringing several new features for Gmail, as it will soon allow users to make voice and video calls to your Gmail contacts.

As for the Gmail login process, this is very important for us to know because sometimes we run two Gmail accounts - one for personal communication and the other for professional purposes, but logging into a second account every time is trouble.

If you have the Gmail app installed on your device, you don't have to worry too much. Additionally, you can sign in with more than one account on the browser as well. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to log in to more than one account on your device and switch between the Gmail accounts.

How To Login Another Gmail Account On Smartphone

Many of us have our official Gmail account on smartphones and all the smartphones now come with pre-loaded Gmail app. Follow these steps to log in to another Gmail account on a smartphone.

Step 1: To use another Gmail account, head over to the app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, click on the profile icon placed at the top right corner and then choose the 'Add another account' option.

Step 3: It will show the option to add another account from Google, Outlook, Yahoo, and other.

Step 4: Now, you'll have to verify that's you using your fingerprint or password.

Step 5: Finally, enter the different email ID and the password to run the account. Also, you can use the same process to add another Gmail account on your smartphone.

How To Login Another Gmail Account On Desktop

If you want to log in different Gmail account via desktop, follow these steps:

Step 1: If your account is signed out, then you will need to log in to your account via password.

Step 2: Now, tap on the profile icon and choose the 'Add another account' option.

Step 3: Then, enter your email ID and add the password.

Step 4: Now, you've logged in to another account.

How To Switch Between Two Gmail Accounts

After logging in with a different Gmail account. you can switch between two accounts and switching between Gmail accounts on smartphone and desktop are quite similar. Below here is the step-by-step guide on how to switch between two Gmail accounts on your smartphone or desktop.

Step 1: Open your Gmail account and then click on the profile icon.

Step 2: Now, select the account which you want to run.

It is also important to note that if you are using Gmail via smartphone, you don't need to give the password every time. However, if you are using Gmail on the desktop, it will ask for the password.

Best Mobiles in India