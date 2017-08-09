How to use reverse image search on Google

Generally, we use Google to know information about a certain topic or else to see the image or videos and so on. But there are few rare people who look up images they’ve already got in an attempt to find out where the image came from. This process is known as the reverse image search.

Today, we have compiled a list of steps in order to help you out with reverse image searching. However, it isn’t difficult, the method you choose is really just a matter of personal preference.

Step 1: Launch the browser (Safari or Chrome) on your smartphone and go to https://ctrlq.org/google/images

Step 2: Now tap on the upload picture button and choose camera option when asked.

Step 3: Now choose the action -- you can either click a picture using your phone's camera or select a picture from your smartphone as well.

Step 4: Once you are tap upload image, you will get saying -- Image uploaded. Now click Show Matches.

Step 5: Now it will show you the result of that very image you searched for. These are relatively straightforward and easy to do on a Mac or PC as well.