How To Use Split Screen Feature On Windows 10 Laptops And PCs? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Microsoft Windows is one of the leading computing platforms available in the market today. You will see a major chunk of computing devices such a PCs/ laptops running on the Windows OS. The company has updated the Windows OS with new features multiple times over the years. Currently, the Windows 10 OS is what you will find majorly on the new generation of laptops, and PCs. One of the useful features which the company has released for the Windows OS is the split-screen feature.

This feature was available with Windows version 8 and can also be used on Windows 10. You can use the split-screen function on your laptop or computer running on Windows 10 OS to open multiple apps simultaneously for multitasking. Using this feature, it becomes easy to copy files from one destination to another and also easy to look up queries in between of any task. Since Windows OS has several shortcuts for apps usage, the split-screen function can also be used via shortcut keys. Check out the steps for the same:

Steps To Use Split Screen Feature On Windows 10 OS?

Step 1: Open the application or the program which you want to use in the split-screen mode.

Step 2: Click on the top of the app's title bar on the top and drag it towards the edge of the screen. You will see it pop-up on the screen separately.

Step 3: Once you release the mouse cursor the other running apps would lineup up on the opposite side of the screen.

Step 4: Now, select the other app or program which you want to run alongside the previously selected window.

Step 5: You can also adjust the size of both windows. To do so, you need to bring the cursor at the center of both the running applications.

Step 6: Resize the window size using the double-headed arrow pointer.

