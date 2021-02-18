How To Use WhatsApp Cart For Placing Orders On Android, iOS Smartphones? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is one of the most the used instant messaging applications available over Android and iOS smartphones. The end-to-end encryption service is what makes it popular amongst the users. The messaging application has been updated with several new features over the past few years. The most recent feature which the Facebook-owned platform has released for the masses is the 'Cart '.

The messaging application is not just used by the general public but also businesses and other groups to sell and purchase goods. The company has made space for business accounts on its platforms that serve such a purpose. On WhatsApp business number, you now get the option to place an order directly via messages. The steps to place an order using the WhatsApp cart feature are what we have shared in this article. Take a look:

How Can We Place An Order Using WhatsApp Cart?

Before continuing with the steps, we would like to add that you can use this feature on the WhatsApp web version as well. The steps are the same as you would perform on smartphones.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the seller or business contact from where you want to place an order.

Step 3: You can browse through the product list category directly from the contact. To do so, go to the 'cart' option which you can locate next to the business lane.

Step 4: From the product list page select the item you would like to buy.

Step 5: You will now get two options. Either you can send a query for the product by tapping on the 'Message Business' option, or you can add the product to your cart.

Step 6: You also get the option to edit the cart. There is an 'Add more' option using which you can go back and shop for more products.

Step 7: Now, all you need to do is send the cart as a message to the business contact.

