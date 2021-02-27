How To Use WhatsApp Change Number Feature On Android, IOS Devices? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has become the most used instant messaging service across the Android and iOS mobile devices in the past few years. Based on an end-to-end encryption service, this messaging tool lets you transfer texts, GIFs, media files such as audio and video, and share location, etc.

The company has been adding on new features consistently to improve the messaging experience on its platform. The app now allows you to make voice calls, video calls (both solo and group), do shopping via Cart feature, and more.

The company has also increased the number of device support for this application. You can now use this application with the same number on up to four devices at a time. But, are you aware that you can change your number while keeping all the previous data intact.

The 'Change number' feature will let you change your number on the same or new smartphone. If you want to update your existing WhatsApp number to a new one then take a look at the following steps:

How To Use WhatsApp Change Number Feature On Smartphones?

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS smartphone. The steps below are in regards to Android OS.

Step 2: Make sure the new number which you are registering with WhatsApp has an active network connection and can receive SMS or calls for verification.

Step 3: Backup all the previous data before you follow the number change process.

Step 4: On WhatsApp's homepage, click on the 'More' option from the top-right corner.

Step 5: Now, select the 'Account' option and then click on the 'Change number' tab.

Step 6: Click 'Next'.

Step 7: The next page will ask you to enter your old and new phone numbers. Fill in the detail and hit 'Next'.

Step 8: Now, you can either chose to notify all the contacts or select the 'custom' option for certain contacts.

Step 9: Click on 'Done'.

