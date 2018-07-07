How to use YouTube's 'Take a break’ feature on Android

Digital Wellbeing is an initiative undertaken by Google which aims to control the rampant spread of smartphone addiction. It was undertaken during the annual Google I/O 2018.

The new features that have been launched by Google to curb Smartphone usage include:

1) Dashboard

2) App timer

3) Wind down

4) Do Not Disturb

All of these features are being launched with the intention of reducing the amount of time people find themselves spending with phones and increasing their time with family.

Google has gone further and integrated a feature quite similar to this concept in functionality in its YouTube app, this feature is called “Take a break” and exactly like how the name suggests, it will remind users to 'take a break’ if they happen to find themselves spending a large amount of time using the app.

If you happen to be an individual who happens to be suffering from an affliction of this particular nature, and if you have found yourself drifting into a binge zone and end up consuming hours and hours of video until you 'wake up’ and wonder where all the time has gone, trust me, you are not alone, there are countless others who go through the same thing, and the steps that YouTube has taken to help you deal with this problem is going to help you a ton. If you happen to be someone who loses track of time watching videos on YouTube, the following guide will help you to get a handle on your problem.

All you need to have is a working smartphone that runs Android or iOS operating system and the latest version of YouTube from Google Play Store or App Store running on your phone.

1) Launch the YouTube app on your smartphone

2) On the top-right corner of your app, you will come across your profile picture, tap on this.

3) Go to the 'Settings’ option available in your app.

4) Go to the 'General’ section of your app.

5) After doing this, click on the toggle called 'Remind me to take a break’ on.

6) Here, you will be provided with the option of setting a time interval from a pop-up called 'Reminder frequency.’

7) After selecting this, you can select OK and then save the settings.

After you have followed all the instructions and done the above, YouTube will send a notification to your smartphone and tap on the Dismiss option will stop the reminder.

The other features that were modified to minimize smartphone addiction or rectify phone usages habits include Dashboard which informs users to turn away from their apps and spend more time with your friends and family. The wind-down feature will turn your phone’s display to grayscale at the bedtime providing you with the opportunity to curse yourself and question your decision-making skills.

The Do Not Disturb mode on your phone will be switched on as well. The feature called app timer will allow users to set a certain amount of time after which the users will be reminded to wind up their activities with the help of a gentle nudge.

Unfortunately, all these awesome features will not be available to you until you switch to Android P, Google’s next version of Android.