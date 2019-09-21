How To View Instagram DMs On Chrome For PC Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Today Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms which need no introduction. But except for the DMs, you can also get all the features on the web version also. You can search or follow a hashtag, view the friend's Instagram stories or can even post the images also.

But you cannot send or check the message, and it's a huge bummer for an avid Instagrammer. Certain apps and chrome extensions can also help you with it, as you can do that from your PC and not open your app on phone.

Method 1:

Viewing Instagram DMs on PC: There are various apps and tools nowadays with which you can view Instagram messages on PC. The most popular one is the IG:dm. With the help of it you can view the messages as well as reply to it. It is almost like Facebook messenger.

Step 1: Download and install the app and login with username and password.

Step 2: After the verification, see the messages on the message pane.

Step 3: Click on anyone that you want and start chatting.

You can chat but cannot use GIFs, like or reply with voice messages. You can send standard text and exchange pictures and emojis. You can chat like a message by double-tapping on it. Search a message in the search box. After you upgrade, you can use log-in in multiple accounts and quote chat the messages but it is a bit slow at times.

Method 2:

Viewing Instagram DMs on Google Chrome: Here, you do not need other setups and can easily view the messages. A simple extension is useful and they even act as emulators. You can get the same DM experience like that on phone but on a much larger screen. The extensions are useful. It's named Direct Message for Instagram. After adding the extension a separate login is not required.

When you log in to your profile, the login credentials are picked up from the browser. Click on the DM icon and after that you can easily start chatting. Emojis, hearts, images can also be set. You can also create a group chat and block or report any account you want to. It even lets you see all the message requests and allow or decline any request. You don't need to view any ads or install any kind of third-party tools so that you can easily send the emojis.

Any kind of alternatives:

Apart from these two tools, you can also find other tools in the market for this purpose. They are very much close to the other tools in this respect and are popular too, like, Web for Instagram Plus DM. In those cases too, you don't need any third-party plugins so that you can send emojis or you don't have to see any ads in between. You can even come across a number of messages or followers which are over the icon that you can find on the status bar.

