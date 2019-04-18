ENGLISH

    How to View Saved Passwords on Chrome for Android?

    Chrome is an open source web browser from Google

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    A Chrome Browser has always been the most used web browser of Google and it is very important to activate its password saving option. It is the best option unless and until you want to end up writing down all the usernames and passwords of all the websites that you ever log in to. Saving the passwords on Chrome is the simplest option to remember your password.

    How to View Saved Passwords on Chrome for Android?

     

    The tech giant Google has updated Chrome to Version 62 with a feature of password notification during every login. All the passwords can be stored in the Android devices very easily. One can even save the passwords of each web page this way so that you can remember it.

    How to View Saved Passwords on Chrome for Android?

    • First, you need to update Chrome. It is necessary to have the latest version.

    • Go to Settings

    • Tap the Password option

    • All the saved credentials can easily be viewed in the Google Store. All the website can be seen that requires passwords.

    • The websites will be displayed in alphabetical order.

    • There one can see an eye icon where you can see the saved passwords. After clicking on the eye icon, you need to choose either PIN, pattern or fingerprint. It is essential to show that the person is the owner himself.

    • The password, username and the site fields can be copied. It is important if we want to log in manually. It can be logged in from another computer or from a different browser, which does not have the saved passwords. The password can also be erased on Chrome so that it can’t be remembered anymore.

    • After following these steps, Saved passwords can be seen on Android.

    Thus, you can easily save passwords on Chrome for Android.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
