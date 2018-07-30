How to track the location of a mobile phone without user's knowledge

The world is evolving at an unprecedented rate, technology and people are growing and spreading in a world that is slowly becoming smaller. But this hasn’t reduced the danger that could be present behind every corner. It’s not uncommon to find ourselves worrying about a loved one and the dangers that they could face. The issue becomes more concerning when that loved one is a child or a teenager who might not be able to fully comprehend what our fears based on.

While technology has made it easier for us to communicate, there are scenarios where the person we are trying to keep an eye on is unable to answer our calls or reply to our texts. This might just be a simple matter of them not being able to access their phone as well, but knowing where they are might be just what you need to save yourself from sitting on thorns.

Your relationship with your child is important and their trust is not something you should be willing to sacrifice, but the fact, is that there are real dangers out there, and we will definitely sleep easy knowing they are safe, tracking their location without letting them know that you are aware of where they are might be the best way to go. The best ways to track someone’s location without them knowing is to use one of the following methods available:

1) Though finding the location of a phone is not that had, tracing the phone location without letting the user know where they are is a task that isn’t quite simple. Cocospy is one of the apps that you can use in order to trace a cell location.

After locating the apk of the cocospy app, you can install it on the phone you want to be tracked. After you have managed to install the app, you can use the cocospy dashboard to track the location of the target device in real time.

You need to keep in mind that the target device needs to have the internet and location service turned on. The cocospy app will be running in the background but the user will not be aware of this as the app will not show up in the list of background apps. This works on Android and iOS devices. Parents will be able to trace their children’s location by using this app.

2) Find My Device is also a reliable way of tracking a phone that is available for both Android and iOS devices. The service needs to be activated and you will need to have the login credentials in order to learn the location of the device that you’re tracking. But in order to track the location of the device that you are using, you need to have access to the Google account of the Android device or the iCloud of the iPhone that you are tracking.

Testing out any of the techniques mentioned above will help you track the location of the device that belongs to your child.