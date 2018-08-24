How to transfer data from your old PS4 to new PS4

The PS4 has been around for about 5 years now, and by the looks of it, it’s probably going to stick around for a while.

The console was released in 2013, more than a million consoles were sold within 24 hours, it became the fastest-selling console in history. This says a lot about the appeal the console has and the fact that more than 82 million consoles have been sold. This made it almost surpass the lifetime sales of its predecessor (PlayStation 3).

Hardware revisions like the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro have made sure that people who might be looking for change have something to look forward to as well.

The good news is that even if you get a new console, you don’t have to say get rid of your old data. Fortunately, the process does not take too long even if you have large amounts of data to move.

Things you’ll need

In order to transfer data from one console to another, irrespective of the hardware that you’re utilizing, you will need Ethernet cables. You will only need one of these if you’re using a wireless router. But if you’re using a wired connection, you will need to connect both consoles by using Ethernet.

Both PS4 consoles will have to be connected to the internet in order to make the transfer happen. The data won’t be transferred through the internet, but we need to make sure that the new console is connected to the internet so that it is recognized as the primary PS4 with Sony’s servers.

Transferring Data from PS4 to PS4

a) Set up the new console

If you don’t have more than one console, you will need to connect your new PS4 to your old one for the duration of the process.

After powering up your PS4, you will have to follow the prompts given on screen. The data transfer will be initialized on the new console, in the PS4 dashboard, head over to Settings>System>Transfer data from another PS4.

b) Sign in to PSN

You will be prompted to sign in to PSN on your new console after which you will be prompted to confirm whether you want your new console to be your primary PS4.

c) Getting your old PS4 ready

Turn on your old PS4 when you are prompted to do so and hit Next. When your new console recognizes your old one, you will get a prompt to press the power button on the old console for one second until you hear a “beep” sound. You will need to connect your consoles using an Ethernet cable if you’re on a wireless network. Follow the on-screen instructions and then wait for the old PS4 to reboot.

d) Things to transfer

You have the option of choosing what you need in your new console and what you don’t need. You will be able to see how much space you have left in your new PS4 or PS4 pro after the data transfer is complete.