How to use Apple's Shortcuts app

WWDC 2018, Apple’s year’s developers conference saw the company revealing it’s latest Shortcuts app. This app is an advanced version of the Workflow app that is available on the iPhone now. This automation app allows you to create custom shortcuts in your iOS device. This can be bundled with Siri or it can be run from your Apple device as well.

You can create shortcuts that can be activated by using a specific voice command. In addition to native apps, shortcuts can also be assigned for third-party apps. Apple services and settings, and these open the doors for much more flexibility and innovation. You can have tailor-made functions that can be executed by just using simple voice commands.

All you need for creating shortcuts is an iPhone or iPad running iOS 12 beta and a stable internet connection. To make sure your device can perform complicated tasks using just voice commands, you have to do the following:

1) Create custom Siri shortcuts

2) Create custom commands for the Siri shortcuts

To create custom shortcuts

a) Access the Workflow app, click on the option called to create new Workflow

b) Drag and drop the Actions workflow you have created by swiping over the Actions option

c) Save your changes by tapping on Done.

To create custom commands for Siri Shortcuts:

a) Access Settings, head over to Siri & Search option

b) Look for your recently created Workflow under the Recommended list or under More Shortcuts, look for Workflow

c) Record your personal command or phrase

d) Say 'Hey Siri' followed by the command to launch the custom created command.

The WWDC 2018 keynote had this to say about Deep Siri integration with Shortcuts app.

For example, consider assigning a command that will let you start navigation to your home, play music, make brightness go up and turn on the Do Not Disturb option.

Here’s what you need to do in order to achieve all of these:

a) Access the Shortcuts app and click on the Create new shortcuts option.

b) Use the Search bar at the bottom of the app, to look for the action you want to assign to a particular shortcut.

c) In order to navigate home, we will need to add Maps as an action, for doing this, search for 'Open app' action and then select Choose to select the app

d) Choose the app you want to open, which in this case is Google Maps

e) The next step is to search for 'Music' action, add this to the shortcut as well.

f) Look for Brightness and adjust the brightness level, followed by the Do Not Disturb option.

g) Click 'Done’ after you have finished doing all the above.