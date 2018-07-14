How to use Bedtime feature in iOS

The clock on your iPhone does more than just keep you on your schedule, the Bedtime feature on your clock can keep track of your sleeping habits with the visual sleep log. The app is capable of keeping track of your sleep cycle by keeping a record of the days that you went to sleep on time and the days that you didn’t, similar to how there is an alarm that reminds you to wake up, there is also an alarm that reminds you to go to bed. The log with all these details will give you the motivation you need to go to bed on time and wake up as well.

The steps you need to take in order to manage your bedtime settings is as follows:

1) Access the Clock app.

2) Click on the tab that says Bedtime.

3) Choose the Options button that is available on the upper left corner of the screen and you can set the settings for Bedtime. You can then move on to tweaking all the details like the days of the week, your bedtime reminder interval, the wakeup sound and its volume by making use of the slider.

4) Now click on Done. Now, you can drag the moon icon in order to set a time for you to go to bed and the bell icon to set a time for you to wake up.

The screen of the app will also have a graph that shows a visual graph of your sleep history. You can keep the graph healthy and in a good place by being less erratic. You need to wake up and go to bed at the same time every day in order to ensure that your graph remains in a healthy position. You can also get access to a sleep diary that is more detailed by visiting the Health app on your iPhone.

You need to use the Health app to compensate for the flaw in the Clock app that only records the amount of time that you spend in your bed and not the amount of time you slept for. You can use the Health app in order to get a sleep diary but if you want to know the exact amount of time that you spend sleeping, you will need to make use of a gadget with a feature that allows for sleep tracking.

To get access to your sleep diary, you will have to do the following:

1) Open the Health app on your iPhone.

2) Click on the Health Data tab.

3) Now select the option called Sleep.

4) Now click on Sleep Analysis.

Your sleep analysis will show you the amount of time that you spent sleeping or in bed.

But keep in mind that an app can only help you to a certain extent, you will need to put in the effort and make an effort to keep your sleep cycle balanced.